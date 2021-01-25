Steuben County reports two COVID-19 deaths, 83 new cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported two COVID-19 deaths and 83 new cases since their last report on Friday.

The individuals who passed away were a 76-year-old man from Canisteo and a 66-year-old man from the Village of Bath

“Too many loved ones have lost their lives due to this deadly virus in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please continue to follow every COVID prevention measure to slow the spread.”

The 83 new cases brings the county total to 4,887 confirmed cases, 324 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (7)

· City of Hornell (11)

· Town of Addison (2)

· Town of Avoca (3)

· Town of Bath (4)

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Canisteo

· Town of Caton (2)

· Town of Cohocton

· Town of Corning (4)

· Town of Dansville (2)

· Town of Erwin (4)

· Town of Fremont (3)

· Town of Greenwood

· Town of Hartsville (3)

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Hornellsville (2)

· Town of Howard

· Town of Jasper

· Town of Lindley (3)

· Town of Prattsburgh

· Town of Thurston

· Town of Troupsburg

· Town of Urbana

· Town of Wayland (2)

· Town of Wheeler (3)

· Village of Addison

· Village of Bath (7)

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of Cohocton

· Village of Hammondsport (3)

· Village of Painted Post

· Village of South Corning (2)

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 27 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· One individual is associated with Corning, Inc. at Sullivan Park

· One individual is associated with the Finger Lakes DDSO

· Two individuals are associated with the Arc of Steuben in Bath

· Four individuals are employees of local home health agencies

· Two individuals are associated with correctional facilities outside Steuben County

· 17 individuals are associated with the following schools: Alfred University, Canisteo-Greenwood Elementary, Canisteo-Greenwood High School, Corning-Painted Post Middle School, GST BOCES STEM, Hammondsport High School, Hornell City School District, Hornell High School, Hugh Gregg Elementary, Jasper-Troupsburg Elementary, Prattsburgh Central, William E Severn Elementary, VEW Primary, Wayland-Cohocton Central School

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 1/7, 1/8, 1/12 – 1/16 – Southeast Steuben County Library in Corning

· 1/13 – Applebee’s in Hornell

· 1/15, 1/19 – Superior Plus Propane in Bath

· 1/16 – En En Chinese Buffet in Riverside

· 1/17 – Church of Jesus Christ in Bath

· 1/17 – Bennett’s Creek Bible Church in Canisteo

· 1/17, 1/19 – KFC in Horseheads

· 1/17, 1/19 – Finger Lakes Gaming in Farmington

· 1/18, 1/19 – Watchdog Building Partners in Waterloo on project

· 1/18 – 1/21 – Van Wormer’s Garage in Cohocton

· 1/18, 1/19, 1/22 – An Apple a Day Care in Corning

· 1/18 – 1/22 – Corelle Brands in Corning

· 1/18 – 1/22 – Kimble Inc in Elmira

· 1/18 – 1/22 – Rimco Plastics in Horseheads

· 1/19 – Fresh Start Church in Hornell

· 1/19 – Walmart in Hornell

· 1/19 – Dancin’ on Edge in Bath

· 1/19, 1/21 – CemeCon Inc in Big Flats

· 1/19, 1/21, 1/22 – Post Office in Horseheads

· 1/19 – 1/22 – Streeter Associates in Elmira

· 1/20 – 1/22 – Bath Police Department

· 1/21 – Miss Lisa’s Artistry of Dance in Hornell

· 1/21 – Ask Chemical Hi-Tech in Alfred

· 1/22, 1/23 – Spotlight Theater in Hornell

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 6

· 10 – 19 years: 11

· 20 – 29 years: 9

· 30 – 39 years: 11

· 40 – 49 years: 12

· 50 – 59 years: 8

· 60 – 69 years: 12

· 70 – 79 years: 11

· 80 – 89 years: 2

· 90 – 99 years: 1

“Thankfully, case counts have lessened over the last week,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Do not let the lowered case numbers decrease our resolve in wearing masks, social distancing, keeping social circles small, and getting tested and staying home when ill. The decrease in case counts can only be sustained through collective adherence to all COVID prevention measures.”