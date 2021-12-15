Steuben County reports two COVID-19 deaths, including 24-year-old

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of two COVID-related deaths, bringing the total number of COVID deaths in Steuben County to 262.

One individual was a male resident of the City of Hornell who died at the age of 24 and one was a male resident of the Town of Erwin who died at the age of 62.

The 24-year-old male is believed to be one of the youngest COVID-19 deaths in Steuben County.

“We are again reminded that COVID can be extremely unpredictable and affects each person differently,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Sadly, two more residents have had their lives shortened by this virus. Please take every precaution to protect yourselves and your loved ones during this time of high spread.”

Steuben County recently reported 430 active cases of COVID-19 with 27 hospitalizations and a 9.69 7 day positivity rate.