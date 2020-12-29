Steuben County reports two COVID-19 deaths, over 600 active cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported two COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 138.

The individuals were both residents of the Town of Bath who died while hospitalized, a male age 72 and a female age 73.

“Losing a loved one, particularly during the holiday season, is a heavy burden for their family, friends, and community,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please continue to do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19 to protect the collective health of the community.”

The county also reported 93 new cases, giving them 3,355 confirmed cases, 601 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (8)

City of Hornell (10)

Town of Avoca (5)

Town of Bath (17)

Town of Campbell (2)

Town of Caton

Town of Cohocton

Town of Corning (7)

Town of Dansville

Town of Erwin (7)

Town of Hartsville

Town of Hornby (2)

Town of Hornellsville

Town of Prattsburgh

Town of Rathbone

Town of Thurston

Town of Troupsburg

Town of Urbana (2)

Town of Wayland

Town of Wayne

Town of Wheeler

Village of Bath (7)

Village of Canisteo

Village of Cohocton

Village of Hammondsport (2)

Village of North Hornell

Village of Painted Post (5)

Village of Riverside

Village of Wayland (3)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

13 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

Three individuals are residents of nursing homes: Corning Center and Absolut Care Three Rivers

Two individuals are employees of the Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center

Four individuals are associated with Corning, Inc.

Three individuals are associated with correctional facilities outside Steuben County

One individual is associated with Finger Lakes DDSO

One individual is an employee of GST BOCES in Hornell

16 individuals are associated with the Steuben County Jail

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

12/14, 12/15, 12/18-12/22, 12/26 – Corelle Brands in Corning

12/18, 12/19 – Walgreens in Corning

12/19 – Wegmans in Corning

12/21 – 12/23 – Eaves Family Dental in Bath

12/21 – 12/24 – Emstar in Elmira

12/22 Evening – Burgers & Beer in Corning

12/22 Evening – The Quincy Exchange in Corning

12/22, 12/23 – Village Café in Arkport

12/22 – 12/24, 12/26 – Home Goods in Big Flats

12/23 – Casa-Trinity in Hornell

12/23, 12/26 – Time Buyer in Hornell

12/24 – Strobels Supply in Hornell

12/24, 12/25 – Aaron’s Heating and Air Conditioning in Corning

12/24 – 12/28 – Bath Ambulance

12/26 – R & M in Corning

12/26 – 12/29 – Tops in Big Flats

12/27 – Wegmans in Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 2

10 – 19 years: 6

20 – 29 years: 16

30 – 39 years: 22

40 – 49 years: 13

50 – 59 years: 10

60 – 69 years: 11

70 – 79 years: 7

80 – 89 years: 5

90 – 99 years: 1

“Today’s numbers are very discouraging. We have already traced many positive cases back to Christmas gatherings; gatherings that are even larger than many at Thanksgiving,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “With New Year’s Eve approaching, please reconsider your plans for the sake of your friends and community.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.