Steuben County reports two COVID-19 deaths

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported two COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s death toll to 165.

One was a male resident of the Village of Bath who died at age 71 and the other was a female resident of the Town of Cameron who died at the age of 76. Both passed away in area hospitals.

“Steuben County has seen far too many deaths related to COVID for our relatively small population,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.  “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those who have lost loved ones.  Please continue to follow all prevention protocols to protect our community.”  

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill. 

