Steuben County reports two more COVID-19 nursing home deaths

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has confirmed that two senior citizens have died from COVID-19, bringing the county death toll to 18.

One individual was a 71 year old male who died in a nursing home in the Hornell area. The other individual was a 91 year old female who died in a nursing home in the Bath area.

On Wednesday morning Steuben County announced that some residents of Hornell Gardens, where at least five residents have died from COVID-19, will be transported to a facility in Waterloo.

Steuben County last reported 160 cases of COVID-19 in the county with 44 recoveries.

“The entire community is highly concerned with the trend of positive cases and deaths in nursing homes,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We are working daily with federal, state and local officials to contain and respond. Although too many lives have already been lost, hopefully more will be saved.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.