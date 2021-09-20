Steuben County reports two more COVID-19 related death bringing the total to 199

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department reported two more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 199 in the county. One individual was a female resident of the Town of Bath who died at the age of 74, and the other was a male resident of Steuben Center who died at the age of 55.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of those who passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We are in a time of high spread, and very sadly, a high number of deaths. We have had triple the number of deaths this month so far in comparison with August. Please do all you can to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.