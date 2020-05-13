Steuben County reports two new COVID-19 cases, locations visited

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that two additional Steuben County residents from Prattsburgh and Bath have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 248 confirmed cases.

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individual have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the positive test result. The investigations indicate the individuals visited the following locations within that timeframe:

· 5/6/20 Afternoon – Prattsburgh Market

· 5/7/20 Afternoon – Tops in Bath

· 5/8/20 – 5/9/20 – Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center in Bath

“All the prevention efforts put forth by our residents have flattened the curve of our cases,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We are hopeful that with phase one of reopening on Friday, our residents will remain committed to prevention and our cases will continue decreasing.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.