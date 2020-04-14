Steuben County reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 16 now confirmed

BATH, N.Y. (WEMT) – The Steuben County Public Health Department two more individuals have died from COVID-19, bringing the county death toll to 16.

One individual was a 73 year old male from the Town of Fremont and the other was a 59 year old female from the Town of Hornellsville.  Both died while hospitalized outside the county. 

“We are always hopeful when we hear of a new positive case that it will result in the individual recovering,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.  “It is heartbreaking that recovery is not the result for all of our residents. We all must continue our efforts to stop the spread of this deadly virus to save lives.  Continue to stay home, and take precautions when you must go out for groceries or other essential business.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill. 

