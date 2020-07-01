Steuben County reports two new COVID cases connected to travel

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department says that two residents of the Town of Bath have tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to a state with high rates of infection.

The two residents quarantined after returning and there has been no known public exposure since returning to the county.

On Wednesday Chemung County reported three travel-related COVID-19 cases, two of which traveled to South Carolina.

On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo added eight more states to the New York travel advisory for those whose travelers coming to New York will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

“Again, we are seeing cases linked with travel to states with high rates of infection,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We have seen how easily and quickly COVID-19 can spread in locations where rates of infection are high, when individuals gather in groups, and when prevention strategies are not followed. Please protect yourself and your loved ones by considering where you plan to visit and what actions you will take while there – whether that is out of the state, in a local grocery store, or in your back yard.”

Steuben County has seen a total to 287 confirmed cases, 12 of which are currently active. Thus far, 223 people have recovered and 42 deaths have been reported by the county.