1  of  2
Breaking News
Judge Otto Campanella wins Republican Primary for County Court Judge, per county party
Six travel-related COVID-19 cases reported in the Southern Tier on Wednesday

Steuben County reports two new COVID cases connected to travel

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department says that two residents of the Town of Bath have tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to a state with high rates of infection.

The two residents quarantined after returning and there has been no known public exposure since returning to the county.

On Wednesday Chemung County reported three travel-related COVID-19 cases, two of which traveled to South Carolina.

On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo added eight more states to the New York travel advisory for those whose travelers coming to New York will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • Nevada
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

“Again, we are seeing cases linked with travel to states with high rates of infection,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We have seen how easily and quickly COVID-19 can spread in locations where rates of infection are high, when individuals gather in groups, and when prevention strategies are not followed.  Please protect yourself and your loved ones by considering where you plan to visit and what actions you will take while there – whether that is out of the state, in a local grocery store, or in your back yard.”  

Steuben County has seen a total to 287 confirmed cases, 12 of which are currently active. Thus far, 223 people have recovered and 42 deaths have been reported by the county.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator