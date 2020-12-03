Steuben County reports two nursing home deaths, 47 new cases

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has reported two nursing home deaths connected to COVID-19 and 47 new cases of the virus across the county.

Steuben County’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 104 following the death of a female residing in Corning Center who died at the age of 71. The other individual was a female resident of Absolut Care Three Rivers who died while hospitalized at the age of 92.

The Corning Center has had approximately 34 COVID-19 deaths, the most in Steuben County, while Absolut Care has now had 14 deaths among its residents. According to Steuben County’s reports, 82 of their 104 COVID-19 deaths (79%) have been nursing home residents.

All of Absolut Care’s publicly reported COVID-19 deaths have come since early November.

The 47 new cases brings the total to 1,983 confirmed cases, 333 of which are currently active.

Please note, there are more than a dozen more positive results that have been received today, but not all investigations were complete by press time due to the number of contacts and tracing that is required of today’s positives. Only completed case investigations have been included in today’s release.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (14)

· City of Hornell (4)

· Town of Bath (2)

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Corning

· Town of Erwin (3)

· Town of Greenwood

· Town of Hartsville

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Thurston

· Town of Troupsburg

· Town of Tuscarora

· Town of Urbana

· Town of Wayland (3)

· Town of Woodhull (2)

· Village of Arkport

· Village of Bath (2)

· Village of South Corning (4)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 10 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· Two individuals had contact with positives from other counties

· Three individuals are residents of Corning Center

· One individual is an employee of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center

· One individual is an employee of Country Valley Assisted Living

· One individual is an employee of the Conesus Lake Nursing Home

· Three individuals are employees of Corning, Inc.: two at the Diesel Plant and one at the IDM

· One individual is an employee of the Demay Living Center

· Two individuals are employees of Hewitt Young Electric

· One individual is an employee of Addison High School

· One individual is an employee of DOT in Hornell

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 11/17 – 11/20 – Dollar General in Jasper

· 11/25 Morning and Evening – HAT bus Bath route

· 11/25 – Steuben County Office Building

· 11/27 Morning – Body by Brian in Hornell

· 11/27 – HAT bus: Alfred, Canisteo, and Hornell routes

· 11/27 Evening – Moose Lodge in Hornell

· 11/27 Evening – VFW in Hornell

· 11/28 – Iron Flamingo Brewery in Corning

· 11/28 Lunch – Woodhouse Stadium Grill in Corning

· 11/29 – First Baptist Church in Watkins Glen

· 11/30 – Elderwood at Hornell

· 11/30 – Jabil in Big Flats

· 11/30 – Dyco Electronics in Hornell

· 11/30, 12/1 – SEPAC, Inc. in Elmira

· 11/30, 12/1 – Wegmans in Corning

· 12/2 – Olive Garden in Big Flats

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 1

· 10 – 19 years: 1

· 20 – 29 years: 8

· 30 – 39 years: 13

· 40 – 49 years: 4

· 50 – 59 years: 9

· 60 – 69 years: 5

· 70 – 79 years: 3

· 80 – 89 years: 2

· 90 – 99 years: 1

“We are starting to see more people become positive who identify they had contact with a positive outside the investigation period,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “By New York State guidelines, we are only able to quarantine contacts that fall within the investigation timeframe. As a reminder, the investigation timeframe starts 48 hours prior to any symptom onset or 48 hours prior to the test date if the positive is asymptomatic and goes through the investigation date. Because of this, someone who had contact with a positive three days prior to them getting tested or symptoms starting would not be quarantined.

Today, we are seeing many individuals who identified they were with already reported positives outside that investigation window, and they are also now positive. If you are positive, you can help slow the spread by alerting any of your recent contacts of your positive status, even if they fall outside the investigation window. If you are notified that you had contact with a positive person, limit your interactions with others and consider getting tested, especially if you have any symptoms.”

“The rising death toll that COVID is taking in our county is extremely concerning. Help those that cannot protect themselves by following all prevention protocols.”