Steuben County surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases; one death in Cansiteo

BATH. N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 44 new cases of COVID-19, as well as the county’s 72nd COVID-19 death, bringing the county death toll to 74.

The individual was a female resident of the Village of Canisteo who died while hospitalized at age 72.

“Our hearts go out to the friends and family of those who have passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “COVID-19 has proven to be deadly too many times in Steuben County. Please honor those who have lost their lives by wearing your masks, social distancing, and abiding by the guidelines, including the gathering limits.”

Steuben County has also surpassed 1,041 total confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (7)

City of Hornell

Town of Addison (4)

Town of Campbell

Town of Caton (2)

Town of Corning (5)

Town of Erwin (3)

Town of Fremont

Town of Hartsville

Town of Hornellsville (3)

Town of Howard

Town of Lindley

Town of Prattsburgh (2)

Town of Thurston

Town of Troupsburg

Town of Tuscarora (2)

Town of Woodhull (2)

Village of Bath

Village of Canisteo (5)

Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

15 individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

Five individuals are employees of the NYS Police

Two individuals are employees of Wegmans in Hornell

Two individuals are employees of Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wellsville

Two individuals are employees of the Elmira Correctional Facility

Two individuals are employees of Alfred State College

One individual is an employee of Appleridge Senior Living in Horseheads

One individual is an employee of Mount Morris Central School District

One individual is an employee of Noyes Health

One individual is an employee of UR Primary Care in Hornell

One individual is a student of St. John Fisher College

One individual is a student of William E. Severn Elementary School who has been deemed positive

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

10/19 – UPS Store in Corning

10/19 – Pathways in Corning

10/19, 10/21 – The Radisson in Corning

10/19 – 10/21 – Wegmans in Corning

10/20 Breakfast – Poppleton Bakery & Café in Corning

10/22 – Walmart in Horseheads

10/22, 10/23 – Bob Evans in Riverside

10/23 Evening – Paddy’s Pub & Grill in Hornell

10/25 – Elderwood at Hornell

10/26 Breakfast – Buzzy’s Dream in Addison

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 3

10 – 19 years: 7

20 – 29 years: 5

30 – 39 years: 10

40 – 49 years: 8

50 – 59 years: 4

60 – 69 years: 5

70 – 79 years: 3

“The choices to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Steuben should be given top priority,” said Public Health Director Smith. “Choosing to skip gatherings over the limit of 25 or 50, depending on location, is imperative to keep people healthy. Choosing only to go to work symptom free can save lives. When given the option, make the best choices to keep you and your loved ones COVID-19 free.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.