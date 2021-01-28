Steuben County surpasses 5,000 total COVID-19 cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – With 35 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday by the Steuben County Public Health Department, the county has now seen over 5,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

With a population of approximately 95,000, about five percent of Steuben County’s population has been infected with the virus. The county has also reported 160 deaths, approximately 107 of which were nursing home residents.

“Nearly a year ago, we never anticipated seeing 5,000 cases of COVID in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Thankfully, the spread has slowed over the last week, and that is in great part due to all the prevention methods being utilized. Masking, hand washing, social distancing, and staying home when ill all must collectively be followed to continue to see decreasing cases. The system’s strength is in following all steps.”

The individuals who recently tested positive are residents of the:

· City of Corning (4)

· City of Hornell (2)

· Town of Bath (3)

· Town of Campbell (2)

· Town of Corning (2)

· Town of Erwin

· Town of Greenwood

· Town of Hornby (2)

· Town of Hornellsville (3)

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Prattsburgh

· Town of Thurston

· Town of Tuscarora

· Town of Urbana (2)

· Town of Wayland

· Village of Bath (2)

· Village of Canisteo (2)

· Village of Painted Post

· Village of Wayland (3)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 13 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· Three individuals are associated with Corning, Inc. at Erwin

· Two individuals are associated with the following schools: Hammondsport Central School and Horseheads High School

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 1/11 – Town of Erwin Highway Department

· 1/19 – Walmart in Hornell

· 1/21, 1/22 – Arbor Housing and Development in Corning

· 1/21 – 1/23 – Town of Campbell Highway Department

· 1/23 – Hornell Spa and Nails

· 1/23, 1/24 – City of Corning Fire Department

· 1/25 – Micatu Inc in Big Flats

· 1/26 – 1/28 – Corning Museum of Glass

· 1/27, 1/28 – Taco Bell in Bath

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 2

· 10 – 19 years: 1

· 20 – 29 years: 5

· 30 – 39 years: 8

· 40 – 49 years: 4

· 50 – 59 years: 6

· 60 – 69 years: 3

· 70 – 79 years: 3

· 80 – 89 years: 3

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.