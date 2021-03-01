Steuben County to begin COVID-19 vaccines for residents 65+

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County will soon begin vaccinating residents who are 65 years old or older.

The county received confirmation from New York State that local health departments can now begin administering the vaccine for older residents and that vaccine for that age group will likely arrive next week.

“We have been advocating for our vulnerable populations and are thrilled with this opportunity to reach our senior population through our clinics,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.

Steuben Public Health will post information to their website and social media sites when clinics are scheduled. The registration link for clinics will be posted on the COVID-19 page of the website.

Those who have internet access can register themselves, and those who have technological concerns can call the Steuben County Office for the Aging at 607-664-2298 to get registered.

The senior population who are eligible based on age will need to bring a photo ID with their date of birth to the clinic. All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and will be expected to wait 15 minutes after vaccination for observation. Attendees should also wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for vaccination.

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic. Due to limited vaccine supply, those who have been COVID-positive within 90 days prior to the clinic are not currently eligible.