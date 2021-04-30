Steuben County urges residents to get vaccinated, 176 cases active

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 16 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 6,551 confirmed cases, 176 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning

· City of Hornell

· Town of Avoca

· Town of Bath

· Town of Canisteo

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Erwin

· Town of Hornby (3)

· Town of Hornellsville (3)

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of Painted Post

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Four individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual is associated with T&R Towing

· One individual returned from travel outside New York

· Four individuals are associated with the following schools: Canisteo-Greenwood and Corning-Painted Post High School

The individuals reported visiting the following public locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 4/25 – Beartown Road Alliance Church in Painted Post

· 4/25 – Faith Baptist Church in Painted Post

· 4/28 – Cost Cutters in Painted Post

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 1

· 10 – 19 years: 5

· 20 – 29 years: 1

· 40 – 49 years: 3

· 50 – 59 years: 3

· 60 – 69 years: 3

“We have been receiving questions lately about our cases and their vaccination status. None of today’s cases received even one dose of a vaccine and that is often, but not always, the status of the new positives we have seen over the last couple months,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.

“Only 29% of Steuben’s residents are fully vaccinated, and we have been trending over 100 cases each week in unvaccinated individuals. There is a large percentage of the population that is eligible to be vaccinated, but many residents still are not protected through vaccines. We urge residents to take this step to protect themselves and their loved ones as we’re seeing high spread and severe illness.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.