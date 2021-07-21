Steuben County vaccine clinics to move to Public Health office

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Health Department will be moving its weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinic from the Hornell Community Arts Center and the Civil Defense Training Center to the Public Health office at the Steuben County Office Building in Bath starting next Friday, July 30th.

All three authorized vaccines will be offered each Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 30, August 6 and August 13.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 12 and older, while Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are available to anyone 18 and older.

Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith urged people to get vaccinated ahead of the new school year and because of the spreading delta variant.

The vaccines are free, and free transportation is also available by calling 211. Masks are required.

To register for an appointment, visit the Steuben County Public Health website or call 607-664-2438.