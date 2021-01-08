Steuben County waiting for delayed COVID-19 vaccine allocation

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Earlier this week, 46 counties in New York were scheduled to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines. With these new vaccines, counties in New York are opening up Points of Distribution (Pod) to vaccinate individuals sooner.

Chemung County received 400 Moderna vaccines on Tuesday, and opened a pod on Friday.

According to the public health director of Steuben County, Darlene Smith, the county still has not received them.

“I am still, not in receipt of my vaccine allocation,” Smith said. “I pre-booked it over a week ago, and it still has not been shipped to me. Once it is, We will be ready to stand up a vaccination pod but until I have it. There’s nothing that I can do.”

On Friday, the county also reported 83 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total of active cases to 719.

18 News reached out to the New York State Association-Counties Communications Manager, Tom Oldfather if any other county is missing their shipment. In an email, Oldfather said: “It appears that this was limited to Steuben County.”

Smith told 18 News, she reached out to the state for an answer.

“I was told ‘There must’ve been a technical glitch,'” Smith said.

There is no word yet on when the county will receive the shipment.