Steuben County warns of rising COVID-19 cases, now 180 active cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 24 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 5,949 confirmed cases, 180 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (3)

· City of Hornell (6)

· Town of Avoca

· Town of Bath

· Town of Corning (2)

· Town of Fremont

· Town of Hornby (2)

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Rathbone

· Town of Tuscarora (3)

· Town of Woodhull

· Village of Addison

· Village of Painted Post

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Three individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual is a resident of Steuben Center

· One individual is associated with Corning, Inc. at Headquarters

· One individual is associated with a home health agency

· Two individuals are employees of local hospitals

· Nine individuals are associated with the following schools: Avoca High School, Bryant Elementary, Corning Community College, Hornell High School, Hornell Intermediate School, Tuscarora Elementary, Hornell City School District

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 3/17, 3/18, 3/22 – CAF USA in Elmira Heights

· 3/22 – 3/25 – Home Depot in Painted Post

· 3/24 – Bob Evans in Riverside

· 3/27 – Tops in Big Flats

· 3/29 – Pladis in Big Flats

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 1

· 10 – 19 years: 4

· 20 – 29 years: 6

· 30 – 39 years: 3

· 40 – 49 years: 3

· 50 – 59 years: 2

· 60 – 69 years: 4

· 70 – 79 years: 1

“COVID is spreading in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Even as restrictions are loosening, please remember the importance of COVID prevention protocols. Wash your hands, keep your distance, limit gatherings, and stay home and get tested if experiencing any symptoms. We are on the precipice of cases decreasing or skyrocketing. Our collective actions can determine what happens next.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.