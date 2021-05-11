Steuben County works to get Pfizer vaccine after FDA authorizes vaccine for emergency use in children as young as 12

BATH, NY (WETM) – The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been approved for emergency use in kids 12 to 15 years old.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only shot in the united states to have FDA approval for children 12 and up. This might be changing the vaccine supply chain in Steuben County.

A large percentage of the vaccine in the county is Moderna brand, but with expectations for the demand of the Pfizer vaccine to grow, Steuben is working with outside entities to get more of the approved child safe shot.

“I am going to check with other Public Health Directors in other counties first to see if they happen to have any extra on hand,” Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith said. “If not, then I will work through the HUB and state officials to see if I can get some for this new age group.”

Smith said that they have not prioritized getting the Pfizer vaccine because it has been available at the state-run vaccine clinic at the local community college. She wanted people in the area to have choices, but that is all changing now.

“For a number of weeks I didn’t pre-book any Pfizer because Corning Community College which is a state vaccination site who used only Pfizer, well, now they are getting to switch to Johnson and Johnson so that’s, I believe, going to leave a little bit of a shortage in this area in this county for Pfizer,” Smith said.

Once she has the Pfizer vaccine, she plans on hosting a vaccination clinic for kids that qualify at their schools.