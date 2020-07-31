Steuben, Schuyler counties each report one new case of COVID-19

(WETM) – The Steuben and Schuyler County Public Health Departments have each reported one new case of COVID-19.

The Steuben County case, the 307th in the county, is a resident of Hornellsville. The public health department says the individual is isolated and those who have been in close contact have been identified.

This case has been connected to a previously known case and there is no other known public exposure risk.

“We are pleased with the prevention efforts shown in our community,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The benefit of the public wearing masks, social distancing and doing their best to slow the spread of COVID-19 has been evident in the low number of cases this week. Let’s all continue these strategies so we can have weeks without any new cases.”

Schuyler County reported its 22nd case, which has already recovered after their test result “took a long time to come back.”

The patient was symptomatic and quarantined until their result came back. The public health department says the individual did not visit any public locations in the 48 hours leading up to when symptoms started.