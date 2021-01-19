Struggles finding COVID-19 vaccine application

(WETM)- With covid-19 vaccinations now being distributed, it is giving many people hope that there’s an end in sight.

Right now, eligible groups include essential workers, and people age 65 and over. There is a network of state-run sites distributing vaccines. To determine eligibility and schedule appointments at these sites, the state recommends you use the am I eligible app.

The state claims this is an easy process so 18 News decided to put it to the test, however, when you use the app putting your location in our area, here in Elmira, the nearest site to apply for a vaccination is in Binghamton—but there were no appointments available.

We then tried to use the Chemung County website to make an appointment through them, which didn’t seem to have an easily accessible application on their website. None were found.

18 news even tried calling their covid-19 hotline, but the line just rang with no answer.

We have reached out to Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler County’s department of health to find out how to apply for a covid-19 vaccine, but unfortunately, we received no response from anyone.

This was a very complicated process for me so the concern is for our senior community, who tend to not be as tech savvy as the younger generation. How are they supposed to be able to apply for this vaccine?