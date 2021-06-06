Students still have to mask up in school, NYS Education Dept. walks back NYSDOH comments

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Education Department is walking back comments from the NYS Department of Health about new guidelines for masks in schools.

In a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday, NYS Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker announced, students in grades Kindergarten through 12 would no longer have to bring their masks with them to class.

However, the Education Department is now telling superintendents that the letter was to get a response from the agency about contradictions in its guidelines.

It goes on to say that schools should continue enforcing mask mandates and there will be no change.

