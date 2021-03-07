Sunday Consumer Headlines: What to know heading into the week

A masked passenger is seen seated on a flight from San Francisco, California to Newark, New Jersey on October 27, 2020. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

(WETM) – Thousands of Americans paid for vacations and trips for 2020 and early 2021 and more than half of all adults who prepaid for these trips have lost their money, according to a Bankrate.com study.

Many consumers traded their vacations for credit or vouchers rather than refunds. Typically, these offers are good for up to a year. With voucher expiration dates around the corner, it is a good time to check on those deals. If you are not ready to use the voucher, ask for an extension. Many airlines and hotels have relaxed their policies and waived extension fees.

Another venue for refunds: concert tickets. Many venues and sites are offering refunds for postponed 2020 concerts as well as canceled 2021 performances. Check with your ticket provider to see their policies for this year.

A new survey indicates pet owners are worried about returning back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic. As the February jobs report indicated, more people are going back to work, thus leaving their pets at home.

The Banfield Pet Hospital survey found 1 in 3 people got a new pet during the pandemic. Fifty-seven percent of the participants said they would be happy if their pets could continue to join them in the workplace as they have at home for the last year.

Employers are noticing these concerns and executives say they may allow more pets into the work place soon.