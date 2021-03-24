SUNY campuses become vaccination sites for the community; appointments available

(WSYR-TV) — More COVID-19 vaccine appointments are opening locally as eligibility has expanded to now include anyone 50 years or older.

SUNY Oswego and SUNY Cortland are working with county health departments to host clinics in their communities.

SUNY Oswego’s clinic will be held Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Laker Hall on the school’s campus. They are offering the Moderna vaccine so those getting the shot tomorrow must be available to get their second dose on Thursday, April 22. Appointments can be made by clicking here.

1,600 doses will be given over 2 days at the clinic taking place on the SUNY Cortland campus. Appointments are available for Thursday from 12:05 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both clinics will take place at the ice rink in Park Center along Folmer Drive. Click here to make an appointment. If you do not have internet access, you can call the Cortland County COVID-19 hotline for help at 607-756-3415.