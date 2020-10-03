SUNY CCC to pool test commuter students & shift to distance learning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – SUNY Corning Community College plans to test its commuter students next week and move to distance learning in the wake of a surge of COVID-19 cases in our area.

The colleges president issued the following letter Friday night.

Dear SUNY CCC Community,



As a proactive measure to minimize the spread of COVID-19, SUNY CCC will pool test commuter students on the Spencer Hill campus Monday October 5 and Tuesday October 6, and shift to distance learning instruction Wednesday, October 7 for the remainder of the week while we wait for the test results.



Everyone must continue to self-screen prior to coming to campus. Commuter students on Spencer Hill campus should attend classes as usual Monday and Tuesday, and report to the Kelly Lounge in the Commons for testing at any time between 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



The current plan is to resume on-campus classes on Monday, October 12; however, the test results will be evaluated to determine if a longer pause in on-campus classes is needed.

After testing more than 180 individuals, we currently have 9 positive cases, some of which are from residential students. While the College is far from reaching the threshold of positive tests that requires a shift to distance learning, we want to be proactive and increase testing and await the results. This additional testing and further reducing campus density for this period will better allow us to safely evaluate the situation and determine the next course of action.



During the brief pause, services will continue and offices will be open. Appointments are recommended. Prior to coming to campus for a service, please contact the relevant office to check whether services are available in-person, in addition to remotely. We encourage virtual meetings when possible.

Student activities and events scheduled to be virtual will continue as planned. On-campus student activities or events will either be rescheduled, shifted to virtual, or canceled. Perry Hall will remain open for residents. Non-residents will not be permitted in Perry Hall.



It is important that we all remain vigilant with social distancing, mask wearing, and handwashing. Along with this brief shift to remote learning, these measures should help to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Please continue to monitor your College email and MyCCC for updates.

Thank you for keeping yourself and others safe and healthy.

Sincerely,

Dr. William P. Mullaney

President