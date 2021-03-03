SUNY Chancellor announces thousands of vaccines administered at campuses across the state

CORNING, NY (WETM) – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced today that over 375,000 vaccines have been administered at over 30 SUNY colleges and universities across the state.

“From the start, SUNY has stepped up time and time again to fight against COVID-19. As part of our effort we have provided New Yorkers a network of vaccination centers that will help us ultimately turn the page on this vicious virus. As of today, over 375,000 shots have been administered on SUNY campuses—an important milestone thanks to the tireless work between our campuses and state and county officials,” said Chancellor Malatras. “As long as there are New Yorkers in need of this vaccine, SUNY will open more doors to partner in providing this service, and with a third approved vaccine on its way to states, we are ready to help accelerate this process so all adults in our state get vaccinated.”

Corning Community College is not one of the vaccination centers yet, but President Dr. William P. Mullaney has told 18 News numerous times that they are ready to open their campus for this initiative.

Malatras made this announcement today while touring SUNY Broome Community College, one of the 32 campuses that is a vaccination center.

SUNY Broome Community College President Kevin Drumm said, “We are honored and happy that SUNY Broome was able to lend its support to our region’s critical COVID vaccine efforts. Our Ice Center is uniquely equipped for this work given that its air handling system approximates outdoor conditions, making it a safer indoor venue than most buildings can provide. We thank the County for operating the site and our local hospitals for their work in administering vaccines. Our site has administered over 5,000 doses since it opened. The number of doses administered daily changes depending on vaccine availability, but the goal for today through next Tuesday is 3,580.”

The vaccination sites are state or county-run according to a statement released by SUNY.

SUNY is currently providing 32 active sites across the state serving as state or county-run vaccination sites. They include SUNY’s 11 state-operated campuses, 15 community colleges, and six hospital locations.

Currently, SUNY Broome is among 15 community colleges serving their counties:

Broome

Columbia-Greene

Erie

Fulton-Montgomery

Genesee

Herkimer

Hudson Valley

Jamestown

Jefferson

Mohawk Valley

Nassau

Schenectady

Suffolk

Ulster

Westchester

SUNY campuses serving as state or county vaccination locations include: