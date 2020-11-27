SUNY extends mandatory COVID-19 testing of CSEA-represented employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The State University of New York announced on November 27 they will extend mandatory COVID-19 testing of employees represented by the Civil Service Employee Association.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras and CSEA President Mary Sullivan agreed the extension will run through June 30, 2021.

Officials tell us all CSEA employees at “state-operated universities, colleges, and hospitals working in-person on campus will be tested regularly for coronavirus.” They say the testing will be free and done during regular work hours.

As for the frequency of testing, SUNY says its CSEA employees will be tested at the same frequency of students. They did not provide a specific schedule of testing.

“Regular mandated testing will continue to be a part of our strategy to keep campuses open, and thanks to the continued heroic efforts, ingenuity, and innovation of Upstate Medical University, we must continue testing everyone on campus. We are another step further to that end with CSEA President Sullivan joining me in providing testing for all of our CSEA employees.” Jim Malatras, Chancellor, State University of New York

The extension is similar to the agreement reached last week between SUNY and employees represented by the United University Professions.

“The CSEA-represented workers at all our SUNY facilities are the foundation that ensures they continue to function. Continuing regular testing for them will help ensure our entire SUNY system is focused on safe operations to keep students learning and workers working. We appreciate collaborating with SUNY administration to protect our campus communities.” Mary E. Sullivan, President, Civil Service Employees Association

SUNY says they have conducted 544,190 COVID-19 tests at a positivity rate of 0.52%.