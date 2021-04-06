SUNY opens second COVID-19 testing lab at University of Buffalo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Upstate Medical University is expanding its testing laboratory at the University of Buffalo (UB).

The launch of a second lab allows the SUNY system to increase the capacity of tests it can process and generate results faster as campuses across New York continue to use COVID-19 testing to decrease spread of the disease among students, faculty, and staff.

The lab at UB will be able to process roughly 150,000 tests per week which increases the system-wide capacity to 350,000 tests per week with a turnaround time of 24 hours or less.

The lab will process the Clarifi COVID-19 test, co-developed by Upstate Medical and Quadrant Biosciences. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the test is the world’s most accurate COVID-19 saliva test.

“With vaccine eligibility opening up to college students, we are all looking forward to better, more normal times ahead. However, while we may be rounding third base, we’re not home yet—and routine COVID-19 testing will be pivotal to getting us there safely in the weeks and months to come,” said Chancellor Jim Malatras. “Thanks to Upstate Medical’s world-leading saliva test, SUNY has been at the forefront of monitoring and containing this virus on college campuses. UB’s new, state-of-the-art testing lab further expands our testing capacity and shortens the turnaround time for results—providing further assurance that we can protect students, faculty, staff, and our surrounding communities from COVID-19 until it’s in the rearview for good. I want to thank Upstate Medical President Mantosh Dewan, UB President Satish K.Tripathi, and Quadrant Biosciences CEO Richard Uhlig for their tireless commitment to keeping our campuses safe.”

SUNY has done 1.8 million COVID-19 tests since August 2020. Students, faculty, and staff are required to be tested on a weekly basis.