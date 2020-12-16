Teens deliver food to healthcare workers while supporting local businesses

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

White Plains, N.Y. (WETM) -It would be easy for most teenagers to get caught up catching up on their favorite shows on Netflix, or sleep during quarantine, but this group of teens decided to be a helping hand to frontline workers.

They call themselves ‘Friends4Frontlines’ and not only do they deliver food to frontline workers, but they’re also supporting small local businesses that are suffering from a lack of revenues during the pandemic.

There is a GoFundMe page set up by Friends4Frontlines. The funds will be used by the restaurants to pay for food to be delivered to the hospitals.

Healthcare workers have also left a tremendous amount of good reviews behind, showing their appreciation for the good deeds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now