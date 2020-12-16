Teens deliver food to healthcare workers while supporting local businesses

White Plains, N.Y. (WETM) -It would be easy for most teenagers to get caught up catching up on their favorite shows on Netflix, or sleep during quarantine, but this group of teens decided to be a helping hand to frontline workers.

They call themselves ‘Friends4Frontlines’ and not only do they deliver food to frontline workers, but they’re also supporting small local businesses that are suffering from a lack of revenues during the pandemic.

There is a GoFundMe page set up by Friends4Frontlines. The funds will be used by the restaurants to pay for food to be delivered to the hospitals.

Healthcare workers have also left a tremendous amount of good reviews behind, showing their appreciation for the good deeds.