The Cellar temporarily closes due to COVID-19 case

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Cellar Wine Bar in Corning has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the businesses Instagram page.

Unfortunately we have had an employee test positive for COVID-19. We have made the decision to temporarily close to ensure the health and safety of our staff, guests and community. Prior to reopening we will have our restaurant sanitized and all staff members tested. Without our communities’ continued support we wouldn’t be here and for that, we are extremely grateful.

Stay tuned to our website and social media for reopening dates/plans.

Steuben County currently has 330 active cases of COVD-19 with 27 hospitalizations.

