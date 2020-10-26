The difference between the flu and Covid-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Influenza, commonly known as the flu, and Covid-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses. Some of the symptoms of flu and covid-19 are so similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them.

“They both have characteristics of causing fever, cough, runny nose, congestion, sore throat, headaches, body aches, fatigue, and you’re just not feeling well, ” said Sarah Yorke, a Physician Assistant at Arnot Health.

There are key differences between flu and covid-19.

“One thing that you want to look out for is that loss of taste or smell,” said Yorke.

Both the flu and covid-19 can cause serious illnesses and can lead to hospitalization.

“For both, you can just do just a nasal swab, molecular tests are a little more specific,” said Yorke.

“You can do swabs that test for Covid and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which is more common in children and the flu A and B versions. that’s kind of a nice tool to use when we’re not quite sure you. we can test for all of them at once.”

Taking Vitamin C and Zinc supplements, wearing a mask, practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing are recommended to prevent both Covid-19 and the flu.

“Even if you’re not into getting the flu shot, you don’t believe in it, it really will help us down the line. The healthcare workers were getting prepared for flu season which is tough, to begin with, and now coronavirus which has not stopped,” said Yorke.

Health officials are learning new things every day about Covid-19 and the virus that causes it.