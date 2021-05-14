Three J&J COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled in Schuyler County

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Walk-in Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being held at three locations in Schuyler County.

The first clinic will be held on May 18 in the Watkins Glen Elementary School cafeteria during the school board vote from 4-6 p.m.

A second clinic will be on May 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the Odessa Fire Department, and the third will be at the Bradford Central School District on June 1 from 4-6 p.m.

Adults 18 and older are currently eligible to get the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Bring the following items with you to your appointment:

Bring your driver’s license or other valid ID.

Wear a short-sleeve shirt if possible, or something with easy access to the upper arm.

Wear a face mask/covering that covers your nose and mouth.

If you require an Epi-Pen for ANY allergy, please bring it with you.

Bring your health insurance card, if available. Please note – the vaccine is provided at no cost to you.

Proof of residence, employment, or study in New York State is required.

Please remember to complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form prior to your appointment. The form can be found at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.

If you are a home-bound individual, call the Office for the Aging at 607-535-6827 for assistance getting signed up. All individuals 12 and older who live, work, or study in New York State are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. While eligibility has expanded to people under 18, they are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at this point.