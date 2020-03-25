Three new cases of coronavirus in Steuben County, 11 now confirmed

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department tells 18 News that three more Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to eleven cases.

One individual is a resident of the Town of Bath, one is a resident of the City of Corning, and the third is a resident of the Town of Hornellsville.

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff is investigating and identifying close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks.

One or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations while symptomatic and have been in isolation since. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals at these locations are being notified.

· 3/12/20 – Old World Café in Corning

· 3/12/20 – Corning, Inc. Decker Building in Corning

· 3/13/20 – Fagan’s Funeral Home in Bath

· 3/14/20 – Saint Mary’s Church in Bath

· 3/20/20 – Alfred University: McMahon Building, Harder Hall, and the automotive garage

“As predicted, increased cases are being reported as more testing has been conducted,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Cases will continue to come in as more testing becomes available, but with the continued community effort to stay home, stay safe and limit contact across Steuben County, we hope to see a decline in spread in the coming weeks.”

Residents, including those who visited the above locations on the days noted, should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions.