Three new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County, patients visited local stores

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WEMT) – Three more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Steuben County, bringing the county’s total to 281 confirmed cases, 10 of which are active.

Two of the new cases are residents of Canisteo and the third case is from Hornellsville.

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed case and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individual have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset, or date of test if asymptomatic, through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks. The investigations indicate that one or more of the individuals traveled to a state with high rates of infection and/or visited the following locations:

· 6/18/20 Afternoon – The Udder Place in Hornell

· 6/19/20 & 6/21/20 – Hornell Gardens

· 6/21/20 Afternoon – Wegmans in Hornell

Additionally, the Health Department was made aware of an individual who visited Steuben County and tested positive for COVID-19 who went to the following locations while here:

· 6/18/20 Late Afternoon – Walgreens in Bath

· 6/18/20 Late Afternoon – Rite Aid in Bath

· 6/19/20 Early Morning – Home Depot in Painted Post

· 6/19/20 Morning – Mobil Savona Mart gas station in Savona

“As people travel this summer, it is likely that we will see more cases here upon our residents return or as travelers bring COVID-19 here from other areas,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “It is comparatively easy to contract the virus in areas where the rates of infection are increasing and where less prevention regulations are in place. People tend to be less vigilant and more carefree on vacation, leading to riskier behavior in terms of contracting or spreading COVID-19. Therefore, it is a very good idea to continue to practice the same prevention strategies when you travel as is required in New York.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.