Three new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department says that three additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the county total to 320 confirmed cases, eight of which are currently active.

Two of the new patients are residents of Corning and the third is a resident of Woodhull.

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks. The investigations indicate the individuals were exposed by one of the following means:

· Traveled to a state with high rates of infection

· Is linked with a previously reported positive

· Hosted a visitor from a state with high rates of infection

The investigations also indicate the individuals visited the following locations within the timeframe:

· 8/10/20 – 8/14/20 – Corning Hospital

“The travel advisory is in place to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “For the travel advisory to work, travelers must quarantine. Those coming from states with high rates of infection are required to quarantine in order to stop the potential spread to others. If the quarantine is not followed, we will see greater spread here both from our residents and from travelers coming to visit.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.