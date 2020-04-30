To help curb loneliness, Cornell students create ‘Quarantine Buddy’

Coronavirus

by: Cassie Hudson

(NEWS10) – Recommended by Governor Cuomo in one of his daily briefing emails, Quarantine Buddy was created to help curb loneliness and isolation during the pandemic.

The creators behind the project are three Cornell students studying computer science. Sam Brickman, Jordyn Goldzweig and Alisa Lai created Quarantine Buddy to combat the feeling of loneliness they’ve heard a lot of their peers complain about during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the platform is bringing people of all ages and from all areas of the world together.

Quarantine Buddy Co-Founders Sam Brickman, Jordyn Goldzweig and Alisa Lai. 

We are passionate about connecting and empowering people as we all go through this uncertain and difficult time together. We want to connect people of all ages from all around the globe to bring the world together. Our machine learning algorithm strategically ranks and outputs the best possible quarantine buddy for you based on your background and what you are looking for.

According to the Quarantine Buddy website.

Ready to find your Quarantine Buddy? Start here!

