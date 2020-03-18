Tops Friendly Market sets shopping hours for senior shoppers

Breaking News
(WETM) – Tops Friendly Markets is setting special hours for elderly shoppers to protect them from potential coronavirus exposure.

Effective Thursday, March 19, 2020 and until further notice, Tops will open its doors for customers 60 or older, allowing them to shop from 6:00 – 7:30 am every Tuesday and Thursday.

Rest assured we will not be asking for identification as we trust the community will not abuse this privilege. Tops also has curbside and pickup delivery as an alternate shopping solution.

