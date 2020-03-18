Trump to invoke Defense Production Act, suspend evictions through April

WASHINGTON (NBC NEWS) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is invoking the Defense Production Act to mobilize U.S. private production capacity to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump also said his administration is “suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April” to help those affected by the virus.

The Defense Production Act, enacted in 1950, allows the president to force American businesses to produce materials in the national defense, such as ventilators and medical supplies for health care workers. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Trump this morning to use those authorities to address a shortage of medical supplies.

Trump again referred to the coronavirus as “the Chinese Virus” in his tweet which he has done in recent days. Many officials, including the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have condemned the phrase, saying it’s inaccurate and potentially harmful because it promotes racist associations between the coronavirus and people from China.

Trump’s official schedule Wednesday so far says that in the morning, he will participate in a phone call with airline executives on the coronavirus response and in a business roundtable quarterly meeting by teleconference. In the afternoon, he’s scheduled to participate in a phone call with physicians and in a briefing with nurses.