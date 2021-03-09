TSA: 5 things travelers can do to prep for airport security during COVID

(WETM) - New York State officials say there is a record 5.8 million New Yorkers enrolled in healthcare coverage through the NY State of Health, which is nearly one in three people in the state. The enrollment period began in February 2020 and ended last month. The Marketplace programs saw a surge in new applicants last year. It increased by nearly 900,000 people.

“While it could not have been envisioned at the time, because of New York’s unwavering commitment to its implementation of NY State of Health, expanding Medicaid, and adopting the Essential Plan for lower-income New Yorkers, the Marketplace has served as a safety net for consumers during this public health emergency,” said NY State of Health Executive Director, Donna Frescatore. “Without easy, real-time access to these programs, many would not have had access to affordable health care throughout the past year, as the state responded to the global COVID-19 pandemic.”