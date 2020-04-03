Two COVID-19 patients recover in Schuyler County, two others remain positive

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County Public Health Director Deborah Minor tells 18 News that two of the county’s four COVID-19 patients have recovered.

Minor says the other two patients are still positive for the virus and that 108 people have tested negative in the county.

She notes that social distancing is helping stop the spread of COVID-19 and that the county continues to work with their local and state partners during the pandemic.

Schuyler County’s number of cases has remained low compared to surrounding Chemung and Steuben Counties, which more than 10 times the number of patients.