Two COVID deaths reported in Steuben County

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the deaths of two individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 229. One individual was a male resident from the Town of Erwin who died at the age of 70 and the other was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 76.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.