Two COVID-related deaths reported in Steuben County

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the deaths of two individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 233.

One individual was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 67 and one was a female resident from the Town of Avoca who died at the age of 73.

“Our sincere sympathies are with the families and friends of those who have passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We continue to lose too many residents to COVID and encourage everyone to take all precautions to protect loved ones.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.