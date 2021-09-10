Two COVID vaccine clinics coming to Watkins Glen next week

In this June 3, 2021, file photo, registered nurse fills syringes with Pfizer vaccines at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Washington state. The CDC reports the delta variant now accounts for more than 51% of coronavirus cases in America. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Health Department is hosting two more vaccine clinics in Watkins Glen next week.

The clinics will run on Thursday, September 16 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and Friday, September 17 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Both will be at the Watkins Glen Community Center.

Third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available for those with moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals.

The clinics will offer all three shots—Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson&Johnson. Walk-ins are welcome.