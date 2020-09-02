Two Landon’s Pub and Pizza employees in Watkins Glen test positive for COVID-19

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two employees of Landon’s Pub & Pizza on W. 4th Street in Watkins Glen have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Schuyler County Public Health Department.

During contact tracing, a public exposure risk was identified, and the business has been closed for disinfection per New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) directive, according to the Public Health Department. The affected individuals worked multiple shifts during the time they were potentially contagious.

If you visited Landon’s Pub & Pizza between August 19th and August 29th, you’re asked to get tested and quarantine for 14 days since your last visit.

Schuyler County residents can get tested for COVID-19 by:

o Registering for the Cayuga Health System Sampling site in Ithaca at cayugahealth.org or by calling 607-319-5708.

o Calling Schuyler Hospital at 607-535-8602.

o Contacting their healthcare provider.

o Visiting https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you to find a testing location.

“Even if you don’t have any symptoms, please get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine.” Schuyler County Public Health Director Deb Minor advised. “By taking these steps, you can help protect the health of your friends, family, and our community. We’ve been fortunate so far in Schuyler County, but we need to keep it up. Please continue to wear a mask, try to stay at least six feet from people you don’t live with, and wash your hands frequently.”

“This incident is a testament to the fact that no community is outside of the reach of this deadly virus. My hope is that this serves to reinforce the need for strict adherence to all elements of the NYS PAUSE orders, especially as we approach a major holiday weekend.” added Schuyler County Administrator Tim O’Hearn.

Schuyler County Public Health and the NYSDOH are working with Landon’s Pub & Pizza to implement further processes to protect the health of employees and visitors to the business.

18 News called Landon’s Wednesday afternoon but there was no answer or answering machine available.

Schuyler County has reported only 27 cases, only 2 of which are active.