Two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County, 21 in total

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department reports two additional Steuben County residents testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 21 confirmed cases.

One is a Town of Wayland resident and the other is a Town of Corning resident. One or more of the newly positive cases is linked with a previously reported case.

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. The investigations say that the individuals followed Public Health protocols, so no known public exposure risks occurred. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

They advise that all residents should continue to monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

“Help us slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying home,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “It is imperative right now that people stay home to stay safe and save lives.”

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org.