Two more COVID-related deaths in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has recorded two more deaths related to COVID-19.

One individual was a female resident of the Village of Bath who died at the age of 75, and the other was a male resident of the Village of Bath who died at the age of 48.

This brings the total number of county deaths to 197. Five of those have been within the past week.

“Our sincere condolences are with the family and friends of those who have passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “COVID is proving that it still is very dangerous for some. Please take every precaution to protect our vulnerable populations.”

The county is reminding residents to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and to contact their doctor if they feel ill.