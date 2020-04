SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Schuyler County Public Health Department.

The department says the two newest patients live together and that additional information will be provided on Thursday.

The newest cases brings Schuyler County up to seven total cases, though their first five have recovered.

Twenty-two people in the county remain in isolation or quarantine.

