Two new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County, one connected to Hornell nursing home

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting that two additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 305 confirmed cases, 11 of which are currently active.

The patients are residents of the Town of Campbell and the Town of Hornellsville, and are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department.

Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks. The investigations indicate the individuals visited the following locations:

· 7/20/20 – 7/24/20 – Hornell Gardens

· 7/22/20 Afternoon – Home Depot in Painted Post

· 7/23/20 Evening – Wegmans in Hornell

The Health Department did not comment on how the case is connected to Hornell Gardens.

At least 12 residents of Hornell Gardens died from COVID-19, though no known deaths have been reported since April.

Steuben County has not reported a COVID-19 death since May 29.

“Remember that COVID-19 is a novel virus, so new things are learned about it every day,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “While we are continuing to learn, it is so important to practice the proven prevention strategies to slow and stop the spread. Wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands regularly.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.