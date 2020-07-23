Two new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department says that two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 303.

The new cases are residents of the City of Corning and Town of Greenwood.

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. and all of those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks. The investigations indicate one individual is linked with a previously reported positive and one individual recently returned from travel to a state with high rates of infection. The individuals reported visited the following locations:

· 7/20/20 – 7/22/20 – Bath VA

· 7/21/20 – 7/22/20 – CAF USA in Elmira Heights

· 7/20/20 Evening – Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill in Corning

· 7/20/20 or 7/21/20 – Rite Aid in Corning

· 7/20/20 or 7/21/20 – Dandy Mini Mart on East Corning Road in Corning

· 7/20/20 or 7/21/20 – Byrne Dairy on Grand Central Ave in Horseheads

“We continue to see a large number of travelers coming into or returning to Steuben County daily,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Individuals can become positive at the end of their quarantine period, so it is still extremely important for all of us to be diligent in our prevention efforts to stop the further spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands regularly.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.