Two Schuyler County healthcare facility workers test positive for COVID-19, four new cases reported

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WEMT) – Schuyler County’s Public Health Department says that four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county.

Two of the cases are individuals who work as a local healthcare facility, the name of which was not publicly identified. The county says they are working with the facility staff to monitor patients and residents.

As a result of the new cases, the county says that there is an increase in residents who are being isolated and quarantined. The county website lists 33 residents who are in isolation or quarantine.

Please remember that this virus can spread rapidly if people don’t follow public health precautions. We have been very fortunate so far compared to many of our neighboring counties, but we need to keep it up. One person with the virus who is not following public health precautions could easily change the tide in Schuyler County. Take care of yourself, your loved ones, and our community by wearing a mask in public, limiting contact with people who aren’t members of your household, washing your hands often, and cleaning/disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. And if you do feel ill, even if you only feel a little sick, get tested then stay home.

The county’s first 17 cases have all recovered, according to the Health Department. All 21 of the county’s patients are between the ages of 20 and 79.