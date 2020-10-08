Two Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility residents test positive for COVID-19

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two residents and an employee at Schuyler Hospital’s Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility in Montour Falls tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Schuyler County Public Health Department.

One of the residents isolated and “is not currently experiencing any noticeable symptoms,” and the second has been moved to Cayuga Medical Center “as a precautionary measure.”

The residents were screened after the positive employee test came back in the nursing unit.

According to the public health department, the entire unit has been placed in quarantine and residents and staff in that unit will be retested frequently to ensure any additional individuals who test positive or develop symptoms can be immediately separated from other residents.

Retesting will occur until the facility goes 14 days without any new positive cases. Schuyler Hospital officials also announced Thursday that they are temporarily suspending any outside visitation to the hospital starting Friday, October 9, 2020 as a precaution

“It’s important we all continue to exercise caution, especially with COVID-19 cases rising in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions,” stated Deborah Minor, Schuyler County Public Health Director. “Please consider shrinking your social bubble by limiting how many different people you are interacting with. This virus mostly spreads from person-to-person between people who are in close contact for an extended period of time, especially indoors.”

“We will continue to maintain the highest level of safety protocols, including ongoing re-testing of employees and residents, along with aggressive on-going surveillance to minimize the risk of additional cases,” states Dr. Martin Stallone, President & CEO of Cayuga Health. “We are working closely with Schuyler County Public Health and the New York State Department of Health for response coordination and follow-up contact tracing.”

Schuyler County Public Health provided the following tips to stop the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask when out in public places or when spending time with people you don’t live with.

when out in public places or when spending time with people you don’t live with. Social distance by keeping at least six feet between yourself and people who aren’t members of your household.

by keeping at least six feet between yourself and people who aren’t members of your household. Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially when you get home after being in public.

with soap and water, especially when you get home after being in public. Get tested for COVID-19, especially if you have symptoms or were in close contact with someone who tested positive. To find testing locations, visit: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you.

for COVID-19, especially if you have symptoms or were in close contact with someone who tested positive. To find testing locations, visit: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you. Stay home if you are sick – even if your illness is mild.

– even if your illness is mild. Shrink your social bubble by limiting how many different people you are interacting with. Community spread of the virus is occurring in the Southern Tier with cases rising rapidly in many counties in the region.

For more information, visit Schuyler County Public Health online at www.schuylercounty.us/publichealth or follow Schuyler County Public Health on Facebook and Twitter.